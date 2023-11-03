Rossi provided a goal and an assist in Minnesota's 5-3 loss to New Jersey on Thursday.

Rossi found the back of the net early in the third period to cut the Devils' lead to 3-2 and helped out on Jake Middleton's score later in the frame to once again pull Minnesota within one at 4-3. His efforts didn't change the outcome of Thursday's contest, but it did add to his hot run -- Rossi has three goals and five points over his last five contests. Overall in 2023-24, he has four markers and six points in 10 games.