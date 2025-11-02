Rossi scored a goal on three shots, added two PIM and levied three hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Rossi has two goals and five assists during his five-game point streak. His tally Saturday put the Wild up 2-1 in the second period, and they maintained a lead the rest of the way. The 24-year-old center is at three goals, nine helpers, 22 shots on net, nine hits, six blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 12 appearances this season. He should continue to provide steady offense as long as he stays on the top line.