Rossi, along with eight other players, was recalled from AHL Iowa on Thursday.

Adam Beckman, Steven Fogarty, Nicolas Petan, Nick Swaney, Samuel Walker, Daemon Hunt, Dakota Mermis and Zane McIntyre were also promoted from the minors to serve as the Wild's black aces. Rossi, the ninth overall pick from the 2020 Entry Draft, has picked up one assist through 19 top-level appearances this year.