Rossi scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Blues.

Rossi is coming off a career-best season in 2024-25 after racking up 24 goals and 60 points, and he seems to have picked things up right where he left off in this new season. Rossi is firmly entrenched as a top-six forward for the Wild and should continue to have tons of opportunities to produce as long as he continues to skate alongside Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy, with each of them having three points in this season-opening victory.