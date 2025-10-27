Rossi delivered an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Rossi found the back of the net late in the second period to tie the game at two goals apiece, and he previously assisted on Minnesota's first goal, a power-play tally from Marcus Johansson. Rossi has remained productive as one of Minnesota's go-to weapons on offense and has four points over his last four games (one goal, three assists) while tallying eight total points in contests to date.