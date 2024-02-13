Rossi scored a goal in Monday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Rossi's third-period tally was the first of two in a span of 1:01 that gave the Wild a commanding lead. He had gone four contests without a point and seven games without a goal entering Monday. It's likely just growing pains for the 22-year-old, who is up to 14 tallies, 29 points, 96 shots on net and 37 PIM through 52 outings. As long as Rossi maintains a top-six role and power-play time, he should remain an effective secondary scorer for the Wild at a level that can help in most fantasy formats.