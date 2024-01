Rossi scored a goal on three shots and picked up an assist in a 7-3 defeat to Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Rossi broke out of his five-game pointless streak with his fourth multipoint game of the season. During his slump, the 22-year-old winger was still firing the puck with 12 shots on net in his last five outings. Even with Connor Bedard (jaw) shelved, Rossi is still chasing him for the rookie scoring lead with 26 points through 44 games.