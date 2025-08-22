Rossi inked a three-year, $15 million contract with Minnesota on Friday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Rossi was a restricted free agent and signed a bridge deal that will take him to within one year of free agency once this contract expires. The 23-year-old had career highs in goals with 24 and assists with 36 across 82 regular-season games with the Wild in 2024-25. He is slated to center the second line in 2025-26, alongside Marcus Johansson and Mats Zuccarello.