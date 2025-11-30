Rossi's (lower body) status for the Wild's upcoming four-game road trip has yet to be decided but will be figured out in the coming days, Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News reports.

Rossi was deemed week-to-week in mid-November before his placement on injured reserve. The fact that he's in discussion to go on this road trip, which begins Tuesday in Edmonton, is an encouraging sign in his recovery, though he's not guaranteed to be activated even if he travels.