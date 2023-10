Rossi scored among four shots in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Capitals.

Rossi was denied on his shootout attempt, but what matters most to fantasy managers is that he was able to extend his point streak to three games with the even-even strength tally to open the scoring in the contest. The 22-year-old phenom is occupying a spot on the third line, albeit with responsibilities on the No. 2 power-play unit.