Rossi scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Canadiens. He also had two shots on net and two PIM.

Rossi took advantage of a tired PK unit when scored with four seconds remaining on a four-minute double minor. The man-advantage marker was his first of the season and gave Minnesota breathing room with 12 minutes left in the third period. Although the Wild had comfortably outplayed Montreal, it was still a 1-0 game and any weird bounce could tie it up. Rossi's up to five goals, nine assists, two power-play points and 32 shots through 16 appearances.