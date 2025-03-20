Rossi (lower body) won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Kraken.

Rossi was struck by a puck in the first period and got off the ice gingerly. The 23-year-old logged just 3:00 of ice time and was held off the scoresheet for a fourth straight game. More should be known about Rossi's injury prior to Saturday's game versus the Sabres. If he's out, the Wild may need to recall a forward, though they could get by without a move if Marcus Johansson (illness) is able to return.