Rossi scored a power-play goal and added two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Rossi has scored in three straight games, adding one assist, six PIM, six shots on net and three hits in that span. The 23-year-old opening the scoring Tuesday at 7:17 of the first period. For the season, the center is up to 21 goals -- matching his total from 2023-24 -- and 50 points in just 58 outings. He's added 102 shots on net and a plus-17 rating, and he's proving himself capable of handling top-six minutes on a regular basis.