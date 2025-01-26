Rossi recorded three assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Flames.

All three helpers came in the final six minutes of the third period as Rossi nearly single-handedly engineered a comeback from a 4-1 deficit. The 23-year-old center has delivered three or more points three times in the last 12 games, erupting for five goals and 14 points over that stretch, and his 43 points on the season (17 goals, 26 assists) in 49 appearances are already a new career high.