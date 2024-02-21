Rossi scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Winnipeg.

Rossi provided a bright spot in an otherwise tough night for the Wild -- the 22-year-old center got Minnesota on the board with a power-play goal in the second period before cutting the Jets' lead to 5-3 late in the third, deflecting a Kirill Kaprizov shot past Laurent Brossoit. Rossi now has points in three straight games and five (four goals, one assist) in his last five contests. He's up to 17 goals and 33 points through 56 games in his first full NHL season.