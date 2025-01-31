Rossi scored a goal on one shot and logged an assist in Thursday's 4-0 win over Montreal. He also blocked a shot and recorded a hit.

Rossi was left unmarked by Montreal defenders and beat Jakub Dobes with a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle. It was the first tally in seven games and 18th goal of the season for Rossi, who later assisted on Devin Shore's third-period tally. Rossi's 12 points over 12 games helped the Wild overcome a recent 12-game stretch without star forward Kirill Kaprisov (lower-body injury), and Minnesota will need him to do that again. Kaprisov is facing surgery and a four-week absence. Rossi has 46 points through 52 games.