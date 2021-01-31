Rossi (upper body) won't play this season due to complications from COVID-19, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

The team released information Saturday that Rossi currently resides in his home country of Austria while he recovers from the virus. The 19-year-old will need to rest for the next six weeks before returning to Minnesota where he'll be re-evaluated by team doctors. The good news, per Russo, is that the team is fully confident their 2020 first-round pick will make a full recovery. Expect the team to exercise extreme caution with Rossi as he prepares for the opportunity to make his NHL debut during the 2021-22 season.