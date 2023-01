Foligno (illness) was back on the ice for Monday's practice, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Foligno sat out Saturday's game against Florida with a non-COVID illness. It looks like he will be available for Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay. He will probably replace Mason Shaw, who filled in for him Saturday, in the lineup. Foligno has four goals, 14 points, 48 shots on net and 126 hits in 36 contests this campaign.