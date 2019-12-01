Foligno (lower body) is out for warmups and is expected to enter the lineup for Sunday's game against Dallas, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Foligno will make his return to the lineup for the first time since Nov. 7, as he's been dealing with the lower-body issue. Now that he's officially back healthy, Foligno is expected to replace Victor Rask in the lineup for Sunday's game.