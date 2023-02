Foligno (lower body) will return to the lineup Thursday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Foligno has missed the last four games and was in a huge slump before getting hurt as he had only one assist in his last 12 games. Overall, Foligno has four goals and 15 points in 44 games this season, along with 157 hits. He will replace Adam Beckman in the lineup and play alongside Joel Eriksson Ek and Matthew Boldy.