Wild's Marcus Foligno: Back-to-back points streak
Foligno has a goal and an assist in his last two games as he's been clicking with Eric Fehr and J.T. Brown on the fourth line, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
We wouldn't get too excited as Foligno is on the ice mostly for a checking role. He could serve as a low-end option in deeper formats that reward hits (29) and blocks (10).
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.