Foligno recorded an assist, four hits, two shots on goal and a pair of blocked shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 3.

Foligno set up Joel Eriksson Ek's first-period tally that put the Wild ahead 2-0. The 29-year-old Foligno has been a physical force with 21 hits in addition to two assists through three playoff outings. The New York native is likely to remain in a top-six role as he has for much of the season.