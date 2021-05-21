Foligno recorded an assist, four hits, two shots on goal and a pair of blocked shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 3.
Foligno set up Joel Eriksson Ek's first-period tally that put the Wild ahead 2-0. The 29-year-old Foligno has been a physical force with 21 hits in addition to two assists through three playoff outings. The New York native is likely to remain in a top-six role as he has for much of the season.
More News
-
Wild's Marcus Foligno: Snags goal, assist in loss•
-
Wild's Marcus Foligno: Collects apple in Friday's victory•
-
Wild's Marcus Foligno: Sets up game-winner•
-
Wild's Marcus Foligno: Two points in loss to Blues•
-
Wild's Marcus Foligno: Tickles twine on road•
-
Wild's Marcus Foligno: Breaks tie in final frame•