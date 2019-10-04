Wild's Marcus Foligno: Begins season on fourth line
Foligno had two shots on goal, four hits and was minus-1 in 13:17 of ice time in Thursday's loss at Nashville.
Foligno begins the season on a fourth-line checking role, which won't translate to much fantasy value, except formats using hits (he had 203 hits in 2018-19).
More News
-
Wild's Marcus Foligno: Non factor in loss•
-
Wild's Marcus Foligno: Collects first point of new month•
-
Wild's Marcus Foligno: Producing in limited role•
-
Wild's Marcus Foligno: Gets Gordie Howe hat trick•
-
Wild's Marcus Foligno: Emerges for rare point•
-
Wild's Marcus Foligno: Held off scoresheet in home loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.