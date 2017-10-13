Wild's Marcus Foligno: Believed to have fractured facial bone
Foligno might have sustained a fractured facial bone in his fight with Chicago's John Hayden in Thursday's contest, Michael Russo of TheAthletic.com reports.
According to Russo, there are 20 members of the Foligno family hoping to see Marcus and older brother Nick Foligno, captain of the Blue Jackets, squaring off for Saturday night's contest in Minnesota, but there's a chance that the younger Foligno misses the contest due to his injury -- he's officially questionable for that game.
