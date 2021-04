Foligno scored a goal on his only shot and dished out five hits in a 4-1 win over the Coyotes on Wednesday.

Foligno snapped a 1-1 tie 4:32 into the third period, driving to the net and beating Arizona netminder Darcy Kuemper to the short side for his eighth goal of the year. The goal also ended Foligno's nine-game scoring drought.