Foligno scored the game-winning goal in a 3-1 road win over the Coyotes on Saturday.

The bottom-six winger is up to eight goals and 14 assists through 66 games. Foligno uses his size and strength to control the puck and lay into the opposition. In addition to his attacking-zone efficiency, he's racked up 159 hits this season. You'd have to be in a fairly deep league to find him useful, but he's supported well in that Minnesota offense and at the very least checks out as a value play in DFS settings.