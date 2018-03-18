Wild's Marcus Foligno: Bulges twine versus 'Yotes
Foligno scored the game-winning goal in a 3-1 road win over the Coyotes on Saturday.
The bottom-six winger is up to eight goals and 14 assists through 66 games. Foligno uses his size and strength to control the puck and lay into the opposition. In addition to his attacking-zone efficiency, he's racked up 159 hits this season. You'd have to be in a fairly deep league to find him useful, but he's supported well in that Minnesota offense and at the very least checks out as a value play in DFS settings.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...