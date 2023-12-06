Foligno scored a goal on two shots, levied four hits and added a fighting major in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Foligno scored 1:26 into the game, then fought A.J. Greer in the second period as the Flames looked for a spark. The goal was Foligno's first since Oct. 26, and he had six assists during his 15-game drought. The 32-year-old winger is more toughness than offense with 10 points, 24 shots on net, 69 hits, 23 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 23 outings overall. He remains in a third-line role.