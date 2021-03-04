Foligno scored a goal and added three hits in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Foligno got the Wild on the board at 9:58 of the second period, but that was the extent of their offense. The 29-year-old forward has seven goals, 12 points, 21 shots on net, 48 hits and 22 PIM in 18 appearances. He's been pretty effective in a third-line role, and his physical play could give him a little extra appeal in fantasy.