Foligno scored a goal on two shots, added seven PIM and logged two hits in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sabres.

The Buffalo native was able to score the opening goal in his hometown. Foligno has scored twice over the last three games while adding 11 PIM and eight hits in that span. Overall, he has seven points, 41 shots on net, 45 PIM, 124 hits, 37 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating while regularly filling a bottom-six role.