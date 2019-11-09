Wild's Marcus Foligno: Can't play Saturday
Foligno (lower body) is unavailable for Saturday's road clash against the Coyotes, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Foligno was initially considered questionable for this contest, and he'll now aim to get back into the fold Tuesday against the Kings. The 28-year-old is known for his physical presence in the bottom six, as he posted 206 hits last season, but he's featured an offensive touch this year with six points through 16 games, putting him on pace for a career high.
