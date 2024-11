Foligno registered an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Foligno snapped a four-game point drought with the helper. The 33-year-old winger is playing in a bottom-six role, so offense is unlikely to be steady for him throughout the campaign. He has two goals, two assists, four shots on net, 47 hits, four PIM and a plus-2 rating over 13 appearances.