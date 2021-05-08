Foligno provided an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Ducks.

Foligno set up Joel Eriksson Ek for a third-period tally that briefly gave the Wild a 3-2 lead. The 29-year-old Foligno has produced 24 points in 36 contests this year. He's just one point shy of his output from 59 appearances last year, which was a career high for the physical forward. In 2020-21, he's added 36 shots, 49 PIM, 102 hits and a plus-21 rating.