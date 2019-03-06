Wild's Marcus Foligno: Collects first point of new month
Foligno dished out an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 5-4 loss in Nashville.
Foligno finally got back in the point column after he had been pointless in his last nine contests. The 27-year-old found Eric Fehr in front, and pushed his season point total to 16 in 67 games. The fact that Foligno received just 12:19 of ice time and still had an assist, two hits and two blocks shows he can produce in a limited role going forward.
More News
-
Wild's Marcus Foligno: Producing in limited role•
-
Wild's Marcus Foligno: Gets Gordie Howe hat trick•
-
Wild's Marcus Foligno: Emerges for rare point•
-
Wild's Marcus Foligno: Held off scoresheet in home loss•
-
Wild's Marcus Foligno: No points in gutsy performance•
-
Wild's Marcus Foligno: Toughing out injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...