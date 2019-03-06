Foligno dished out an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 5-4 loss in Nashville.

Foligno finally got back in the point column after he had been pointless in his last nine contests. The 27-year-old found Eric Fehr in front, and pushed his season point total to 16 in 67 games. The fact that Foligno received just 12:19 of ice time and still had an assist, two hits and two blocks shows he can produce in a limited role going forward.