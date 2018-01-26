Wild's Marcus Foligno: Collects pair as assists
Foligno set up two goals in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Penguins.
Foligno's two helpers didn't come until the third period and by then the Wild were looking up at a blowout loss. The American winger has tallied three points in his last three games. However, until Foligno can continue more consistently (which hasn't been his reputation) he cannot be depended on outside of daily leagues right now.
