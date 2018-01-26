Foligno set up two goals in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Penguins.

Foligno's two helpers didn't come until the third period, and by then the Wild were looking up at a blowout loss. The American winger has three points in his last three games, but with 16 in 46 this season, he shouldn't be on many fantasy radars.

