Foligno scored a goal and doled out four hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings.

Foligno, fresh off of signing a three-year contract, cashed in for the game-tying goal at 9:42 of the third period. The ever-present bottom-six forward had a career-best 25 points in only 59 contests last year, while adding 184 hits and 30 PIM. Foligno's probably not going to score enough to be of interest in standard formats, but his elite physical numbers could make him worth a look in deeper formats.