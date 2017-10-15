Play

Foligno (face) could potentially return for next weekend's back-to-back games at Winnipeg and Calgary, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Foligno had a bone in his face broken during a fight in Thursday's victory at Chicago. Foligno will have a medical procedure on the left side of his face Sunday and could return soon after by skating with a special helmet.

