Foligno scored a power-play goal on two shots, doled out three hits and added two PIM in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Foligno tallied just as a Carter Rowney tripping penalty expired in the third period. The tally restored the Wild's advantage to two goals, and it was Foligno's second marker of the year. The 29-year-old forward has added a pair of assists, 12 shots on net, 34 hits and a plus-3 rating in 11 appearances.