Foligno (lower body) didn't finish Wednesday's contest versus the Blackhawks and was seen limping outside the locker room after the game, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

The Wild didn't offer an official update on Foligno's status. The 34-year-old winger can be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's matinee game versus the Avalanche, which is the first half of a back-to-back. Hunter Haight would likely draw into the lineup if Foligno can't play.