Foligno suffered a lower-body injury against the Coyotes on Sunday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Foligno was forced to leave Sunday's matchup after logging just 8:47 of ice time due to his lower-body injury. In his last five contests, the 31-year-old winger racked up two goals, two assists and seven shots while averaging 12:29 of ice time. If Foligno does miss any time, Samuel Walker should be expected to step into the lineup.