Foligno (lower body) will return to the lineup Monday against Dallas, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Foligno, who has missed the past three games, declared himself good to go following the morning skate Monday. He has six goals, 15 points, 27 PIM, 36 shots on net and 93 hits over 35 outings this season. Foligno will probably return to a middle-six role versus the Stars.