Foligno did not have a shot on goal in 8:59 of ice time in Tuesday's win at Ottawa.

Foligno has been the odd man out lately as he's been a healthy scratch in two of the last three games amid a slump on offense. He has just one goal and three assists in his last 22 games. He's also averaged just 9:19 of ice time in the last two games he has played.

