Foligno (lower body) won't play against Colorado on Friday and is week-to-week.

As previously reported, he has moved to the IR list. While a timeline for Foligno's return remains unclear, it appears he will be unavailable for a while after getting hurt in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over Chicago. He has provided two assists, 21 shots on goal, 22 blocked shots, 77 hits and 30 PIM across 23 appearances this season. Due to Foligno's absence, Hunter Haight or Nicolas Aube-Kubel will play against the Avalanche on Friday.