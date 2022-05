Foligno notched two assists and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-1 win over the Blues in Game 3.

Foligno helped out on goals by linemates Jordan Greenway and Joel Eriksson Ek as the Wild got key contributions from their third line. These were Foligno's first two points of the postseason, though he's added four shots on net, six hits, 14 PIM and a plus-4 rating. The winger enjoyed a career year in the regular season with 23 goals, 19 assists, 238 hits and 112 PIM in 74 outings.