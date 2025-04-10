Foligno notched two assists, three shots on goal, five hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 8-7 overtime win over the Sharks.

Foligno has been playing in a top-four role lately and stayed there on the second line with Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy in this contest. The 33-year-old Foligno has two goals and four assists over his last six outings, but a drop in offense from him could open the door for Ryan Hartman or Marcus Johansson to regain larger roles. Foligno is at 28 points (13 goals, 15 assists), 84 shots on net, 243 hits, 46 blocked shots, 75 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 74 appearances.