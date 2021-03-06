Foligno registered two assists and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes.
Foligno helped out on goals by Brad Hunt and Jordan Greenway as the Wild's top six fired on all cylinders Friday. The 29-year-old Foligno is enjoying a hot run of production with six goals and five helpers in the last 10 games. He's at 14 points, a plus-10 rating, 49 hits, 22 PIM and 21 shots on goal in 19 contests overall.
