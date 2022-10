Foligno registered a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Bruins.

There should be more attention on Foligno this season considering he racked up career highs in goals (23) and assists (19) in 2021-22. Minnesota entered Saturday's contest with the league's second-best power play -- behind only the Avalanche -- and Foligno's participation on the No. 2 power-play unit helps the punishing winger stay relevant in deep fantasy leagues.