Wild's Marcus Foligno: Emerges for rare point
Foligno scored his second goal of 2019 in Monday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.
Foligno was the first Minnesota scorer in this one, as he wiggled his way around defenseman Nick Holden and one-timed and a beautiful pass from Joel Eriksson Ek. Still, despite his strong effort creating offense against a Vegas club that is difficult to beat at home, Foligno is locked into a bottom-six role and severely lacks offensive upside.
More News
-
Wild's Marcus Foligno: Held off scoresheet in home loss•
-
Wild's Marcus Foligno: No points in gutsy performance•
-
Wild's Marcus Foligno: Toughing out injury•
-
Wild's Marcus Foligno: Hurts leg blocking shot•
-
Wild's Marcus Foligno: Back-to-back points streak•
-
Wild's Marcus Foligno: Ready to play Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...