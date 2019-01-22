Foligno scored his second goal of 2019 in Monday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Foligno was the first Minnesota scorer in this one, as he wiggled his way around defenseman Nick Holden and one-timed and a beautiful pass from Joel Eriksson Ek. Still, despite his strong effort creating offense against a Vegas club that is difficult to beat at home, Foligno is locked into a bottom-six role and severely lacks offensive upside.