Foligno scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Flames.

Foligno had been limited to two assists during his 18-game goal drought, which dated back to Jan. 7. His season's been interrupted by a number of lower-body injuries, and it's unclear if any of those have impacted his effectiveness when healthy enough to play. The winger has five tallies, 16 points, 63 shots on net, 177 hits, 53 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 49 contests.