Foligno scored twice on two shots and added an assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas.

Foligno racked up all three of his points during the second period to help send the Wild into the locker room with a 4-2 lead. He was in the right place at the right time on his first tally, crashing the net while a Jonas Brodin centering pass deflected off of his skate and then off of his opposite knee before bouncing past Marc-Andre Fleury, giving Minnesota a 2-1 lead. He led a 2-on-1 rush later in the period and picked the top corner from the left circle for his second of the night, making it a 4-2 game. Those two goals sandwiched Foligno's assist on a Nick Bonino goal. The 29-year-old now has four goals and four helpers through 16 games with a solid plus-7 rating.